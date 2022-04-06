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16 THINGS THE APOSTLE JOHN "SAW" ABOUT THE END OF THIS AGE [LISTED BELOW]
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111 views • April 06, 2022
Are you interested in a basic overview of the book of Revelation? Though John recorded many "revelations" in the Book of Revelation, here are 16 "prophecies" [below] that are pertinent to this study...and will seemingly affect all our lives in some way!
'The End Times Study [Session 5]: What John the Revelator Saw'
'The End Times Study' is an online "reality TV" Bible study that will run Thursday evenings, 7:00 PM CST March 3 through May 26, 2022. This study will give an overview of Bible prophecies, and then consider present-day prophecy fulfillments that indicate this generation is likely to see Christ's second coming. Finally, there will be practical life-coaching tips on being ready spiritually, physically, socially, financially and psychologically.
For more information, please feel welcome to click here on the link https://carylifecoaching.com/theendtimesstudy
Sixteen [16] “things” John the Revelator “saw” in the end times:
1. John saw a time when everyone would see Jesus coming with the clouds. [1:7]
2. John saw churches with both good and bad qualities. [1:20-3:22]
3. John saw great on-going celebration and worship in heaven and on earth. [4-5]
4. John saw a time of tribulation including physical catastrophes and martyrdom. [6-10]
5. John saw Jerusalem being trampled by the Gentiles for 42 months. [11:2]
6. John saw two witnesses sent from God to prophecy on earth. [11:3-11:13]
7. John saw a dragon [Satan] supernaturally empower two beasts. [12-13]
8. John saw a global system established where a mark was required to buy or sell. [13:16-18]
9. John saw the Gospel proclaimed to all peoples. [14:6]
10. John saw the fall of Babylon the great. [14:8/17-18]
11. John saw the “son of man” on a cloud harvest the earth. [14:14-16]
12. John saw the wrath of God poured out on those who took the mark. [14:9-11/15-16]
13. John saw Christ come to earth with the armies of heaven to destroy the nations. [19:11-19]
14. John saw Christ lock up the beast for 1000 years--after killing his followers. [19:19-21/20:1-4]
15. John saw a great white throne judgement. [20]
16. John saw a new heaven and a new earth. [21-22]
'The End Times Study [Session 5]: What John the Revelator Saw'
'The End Times Study' is an online "reality TV" Bible study that will run Thursday evenings, 7:00 PM CST March 3 through May 26, 2022. This study will give an overview of Bible prophecies, and then consider present-day prophecy fulfillments that indicate this generation is likely to see Christ's second coming. Finally, there will be practical life-coaching tips on being ready spiritually, physically, socially, financially and psychologically.
For more information, please feel welcome to click here on the link https://carylifecoaching.com/theendtimesstudy
Sixteen [16] “things” John the Revelator “saw” in the end times:
1. John saw a time when everyone would see Jesus coming with the clouds. [1:7]
2. John saw churches with both good and bad qualities. [1:20-3:22]
3. John saw great on-going celebration and worship in heaven and on earth. [4-5]
4. John saw a time of tribulation including physical catastrophes and martyrdom. [6-10]
5. John saw Jerusalem being trampled by the Gentiles for 42 months. [11:2]
6. John saw two witnesses sent from God to prophecy on earth. [11:3-11:13]
7. John saw a dragon [Satan] supernaturally empower two beasts. [12-13]
8. John saw a global system established where a mark was required to buy or sell. [13:16-18]
9. John saw the Gospel proclaimed to all peoples. [14:6]
10. John saw the fall of Babylon the great. [14:8/17-18]
11. John saw the “son of man” on a cloud harvest the earth. [14:14-16]
12. John saw the wrath of God poured out on those who took the mark. [14:9-11/15-16]
13. John saw Christ come to earth with the armies of heaven to destroy the nations. [19:11-19]
14. John saw Christ lock up the beast for 1000 years--after killing his followers. [19:19-21/20:1-4]
15. John saw a great white throne judgement. [20]
16. John saw a new heaven and a new earth. [21-22]
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