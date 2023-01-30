https://gettr.com/post/p24hy6m70ed

1/9/2023 Miles Guo’s GETTR: What the CCP fears the most is that our fellow fighters become wealthy. All global Himalaya farms have to take full-scale actions to make fellow fighthers own the financial power to take down the CCP. After the election of the Speaker of the House, all the CCP’s persecution of us through its enablers lurking in the US judicial system will be put on the table; 2023 is going to be the most critical year for the NFSC

#digitalcurrency #judicialpersecution #NFSC #housespeaker





1/9/2023 文贵盖特：共产党最怕的就是战友们拥有财富，全球农场必须全面行动起来，让战友们都拥有灭共的财力；美国众议长选出来后，所有中共在美国通过司法黑手对我们进行的迫害都会摆到台面上来；2023年是新中国联邦的最重要的一年

#数字货币 #司法迫害 #新中国联邦 #众议员议长





