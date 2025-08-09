BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ukrainian command post and drone storage facility in Krasne razed to the ground
10049 followers
3
176 views • 1 day ago

A Russian precision strike targeted one of Ukrainian command post and drone storage facility, as the Geran-2 UAV Team razed it to the ground about two days earlier. According to maps and analysis from the Russian Ministry of Defense on August 8, 2025, Russian intelligence detected an Ukrainian command post and long-range drone storage area, located at a small airport near the settlement of Krasne or Krasnoye 21 km south of the city of Chernihiv The airport, located about 100 km from the Russian border at what is also believed to be the launch site, was then attacked by Geran kamikaze drone with only one impact, but it was very devastating!

This attack demonstrated Ukrainian vulnerability to deep penetration attacks. Despite its Western-supplied air defenses, it was powerless against Russian Geran drones, which performed nearly 100% of their tasks. Ukrainian defenses are neither secure nor resilient—each attack erodes command integrity and drone capabilities. NATO's highly touted systems are incapable of protecting critical infrastructure. The myth of Ukrainian invulnerability is crumbling one by one, where Ukrainian drones in storage were destroyed and scattered on the ground before they could be used by Ukrainian troops.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!

Keywords
geran-2 uavkrasnekrasnoyechernihivska
