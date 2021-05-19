© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
19/5/21 G-NHAD NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOME GROUND LEVEL, UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 7734
Follow
0
Share
Report
61 views • May 19, 2021
10M Alt over my Home absolute disgrace. Unsafe fly G-NHAD one min later 7736.
SPY PLANE G-SAJI OVERHEAD LOOPING AGAIN ISOLATED LOCATION.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/gang-stalking-and-electronic-harassment-protest-in-london_LAPrsmZWhY1DV1X.html
Gang Stalking And Electronic Harassment Protest in London
My Neigbours are beside themselves!
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888
torturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/rabbi-amnon-yitzchak-5g-death-surveillance-cities-no-private-ownership-communism_RO4nfr1p8VGbUZK.html
RABBI AMNON YITZCHAK (5G DEATH SURVEILLANCE CITIES NO PRIVATE OWNERSHIP, COMMUNISM)
SPY PLANE G-SAJI OVERHEAD LOOPING AGAIN ISOLATED LOCATION.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/gang-stalking-and-electronic-harassment-protest-in-london_LAPrsmZWhY1DV1X.html
Gang Stalking And Electronic Harassment Protest in London
My Neigbours are beside themselves!
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888
torturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/rabbi-amnon-yitzchak-5g-death-surveillance-cities-no-private-ownership-communism_RO4nfr1p8VGbUZK.html
RABBI AMNON YITZCHAK (5G DEATH SURVEILLANCE CITIES NO PRIVATE OWNERSHIP, COMMUNISM)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.