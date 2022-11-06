The Power Of Biblical Prayer-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-NOV 6 2022

I am not
the world's best prayer warrior, no one is likely ever to publish a book
of prayers they've heard me speak, but I do at least understand the
importance of the biblical unction to 'pray without ceasing'. Not only
that, I absolutely desire to be a more fervent praying follower of Jesus
Christ because, next to our salvation, the ability to pray to God is
the greatest gift He has ever given us. It's time to get serious about
prayer, even if you're not good at praying, especially if you're not
good at praying. The verse I have chosen for my text is, obviously, a
promise given to the Jews in relationship to the Temple where God was
pleased to meet with them there. But as all scripture is given to us for
our learning and admonition, I am going to make a spiritual application
of the passage. Look anywhere in the Bible where it talks about prayer,
when does God start listening? He starts listening when we get our
perspective in line with His. He starts listening when we get in line
with His Book, His Son, and His Holy Spirit. God answers our prayers to
give us the ability to get something done for His Name. When did the
thief on the cross get the attention of the Lord? When he humbled
himself, got in line with the coming King and the coming Kingdom, Jesus
immediately answered his one and only prayer. Want God to answer your
prayers? Then it's time to start praying biblically!
