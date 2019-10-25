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The duality within religions with Harald Kautz-Vella
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132 views • October 25, 2019
The duality within religions - about the satanic misuse and manipulation of our affinity to the devine. Harald Kautz highlights the core practices and self-images of religions against the background of the original blood-and fire-sacrificial cults as the obvious satanic blueprint that lies at their source. A wow-talk with Harald Kautz-Vella, that gives everyone the opportunity to judge wether his own daily routine is really dominated by the divine.
part 1 - https://youtu.be/n4z09IKNMkA
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK IN ISRAEL - SAVING THE CHILDREN OF ISRAEL: https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
part 1 - https://youtu.be/n4z09IKNMkA
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK IN ISRAEL - SAVING THE CHILDREN OF ISRAEL: https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
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