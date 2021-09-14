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Your Wake Up Call - Opening Video from Mike Lindell-s Cyber Symposium
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41 views • September 14, 2021
Your Wake Up Call.George Soros said, "The main obstacle to a stable and just world is the USA. Translated: The main obstacle to destabilizing the world is the USA. Soros owns & controls many public officials. CCP has been plotting to take over the USA. John Ratcliffe: CCP greatest threat to freedom & democracy since WWII. CCP buying up USA at an alarming rate. Biden has set up the greatest Voter Fraud Network ever.
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