🔥 Robert F. Kennedy Jr Calls Out Bill Gates & Peter Hotez for 'Pump-and-Dump' Scheme

🔥 Robert F. Kennedy Jr Calls Out Bill Gates & Peter Hotez at PorcFest 2023 for Their 'Pump-and-Dump' Scheme "
"That same week Bill Gates, who was overseeing this [Event 201] simulation, bought 1.1 Million shares of BioNTech vaccine which later became the Pfizer vaccine.
He then sold almost all that stock, 87%, two years later at a $242,000,000 profit.
And a week after that he announced the vaccine didn't work. That's what you call a 'pump-and-dump' scheme."
@RobertKennedyJr
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1672949155998707713?s=20
