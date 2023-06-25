Create New Account
🔥 Robert F. Kennedy Jr Calls Out Bill Gates & Peter Hotez for 'Pump-and-Dump' Scheme
GalacticStorm
"That same week Bill Gates, who was overseeing this [Event 201] simulation, bought 1.1 Million shares of BioNTech vaccine which later became the Pfizer vaccine.


"That same week Bill Gates, who was overseeing this [Event 201] simulation, bought 1.1 Million shares of BioNTech vaccine which later became the Pfizer vaccine.

He then sold almost all that stock, 87%, two years later at a $242,000,000 profit.

And a week after that he announced the vaccine didn't work. That's what you call a 'pump-and-dump' scheme."

@RobertKennedyJr


https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1672949155998707713?s=20





Keywords
pandemic population control bill gates bioweapon pfizer covid plandemic excess deaths mrna gene therapy vax injuries

