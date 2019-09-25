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Sleepwalking In America Volume 2: What Is The Meaning Of Life Introduction
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7 views • September 25, 2019
This is the introduction to Volume 2 of the Sleepwalking in America Documentary. Volume 1 dealt with social engineering, media manipulation, and government corruption. This volume of the documentary deals specifically with spiritual issues, and the effect which popular culture in the United States has had on the religious beliefs of the culture. The world's major religions will be examined, scrutinized, and the basic beliefs of each will be explained. These beliefs will then be measured against reality, so as to discover if each religion's claims have any basis in measurable evidence.
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