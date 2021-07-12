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How A People Are Protected So That They May Fight Against The Enemy
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60 views • July 12, 2021
Hour 1: Dr. Patrick Vickers from the Gerson Clinic joins us to talk about the work that has used the means God has given to bring healing treatment to those who are sick.
Hour 2: Psalm 91 is referred to as the Soldier's Prayer and what I have referred to many times during the CONvid-1984 plandemic for believers to appeal to. We'll look at historical accounts, as well as the biblical reasons for why hiding ourselves in the shadow of the Almighty is the safest place we can find ourselves in.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/how-a-people-are-protected-so-that-they-may-fight-against-the-enemy/
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Hour 2: Psalm 91 is referred to as the Soldier's Prayer and what I have referred to many times during the CONvid-1984 plandemic for believers to appeal to. We'll look at historical accounts, as well as the biblical reasons for why hiding ourselves in the shadow of the Almighty is the safest place we can find ourselves in.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/how-a-people-are-protected-so-that-they-may-fight-against-the-enemy/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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