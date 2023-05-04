James Lindsay Speech in the EU Parliament - Naming the Enemy - "Woke is Marxism"

James Lindsay Speech: Woke is Marxism

James Lindsay speech, James Lindsay European Parliament, James Lindsay speaks at a "Woke Conference" in the European Parliament. He argues that the concept of "equity" promoted by the woke movement is essentially socialism, which redistributes social and cultural capital as well as economic and material capital to make citizens equal. Lindsay claims that "woke" is actually Marxism with American characteristics, just as Maoism was Marxism-Leninism with Chinese characteristics. He argues that woke ideologies such as queer theory and postcolonial theory are all based on the Marxist logic of intersectionality. Lindsay further explains that Marx's ultimate goal was to complete man by constructing a socialist society that transcends private property, and that the woke movement seeks to create class consciousness and channel resentment against the dominant culture.

00:00 The definition of Equity - woke is Maoism with western characteristics

02:10 Marxism is a genus of ideological thought, with many different species in this genus bound together by intersectionality, but the logic is Marxist

04:35 Society produces man = inversion of praxis

08:00 Take out class, put in race: CRT falls out of the hat

11:00 How's Queer Theory Marxist ?

14:03 Cultural Marxism appears (or Western Marxism)

16:25 Herbert Marcuse said the working class is no longer base of the revolution, abandons tje working class and focuses on race, sexuality and culture

19:00 They see themselves as nations, evolved to attack the west 21:03 'Being white is bad, being white is oppressive'

22:02 The European Cultural Revolution to destroy western civilisation from within

24:00 Woke is Marxism evolved to attack the West, Europe is at great risk

26/20 The Goal is to make us global citizens: 17 sustainable goals (SDG) of UN = slavery 28:00 I have come to name the enemy



