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The History of Feminism and Its Impact on Men
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26 views • August 27, 2019
REAL Women of Canada is a non-profit, non-partisan and non-denominational organisation, with their national office based in Ottawa, Ontario. They have been supporting traditional family values since their formation in 1983.
We met with Diane Watts to discuss the history of feminism and its impact on the male population, education and the family structure.
Additional Resources:
www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
#realwomen #effectsoffeminism #traditionalfamily
We met with Diane Watts to discuss the history of feminism and its impact on the male population, education and the family structure.
Additional Resources:
www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
#realwomen #effectsoffeminism #traditionalfamily
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