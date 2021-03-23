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Making Decisions Without Knowing the Facts
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10 views • March 23, 2021
Learning the science behind the Covid 19 vaccines is a tall order. Yet we are faced with the decision of whether or not to take the vaccine. When we don't know the facts and still make a decision, how can we be sure we'll be making the right choice? This is especially difficult when we're only getting information that is one sided. We are pressured by our families, friends, employers, airline carriers, to take the vaccine, but it is by persuasion rather than good science.Also, be sure to check out our new section on doctor saputo.com Making the Right Choice About the Covid 19 Vaccine at https://doctorsaputo.com/a/making-the-right-choice-about-the-covid-19-vaccine
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