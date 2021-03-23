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Making Decisions Without Knowing the Facts
Health Medicine
Health Medicine
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10 views • March 23, 2021
Learning the science behind the Covid 19 vaccines is a tall order. Yet we are faced with the decision of whether or not to take the vaccine. When we don't know the facts and still make a decision, how can we be sure we'll be making the right choice? This is especially difficult when we're only getting information that is one sided. We are pressured by our families, friends, employers, airline carriers, to take the vaccine, but it is by persuasion rather than good science.Also, be sure to check out our new section on doctor saputo.com Making the Right Choice About the Covid 19 Vaccine at https://doctorsaputo.com/a/making-the-right-choice-about-the-covid-19-vaccine
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censorshipvaccinedecisionsinformed consentcoerciongood sciencecovid 19
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy