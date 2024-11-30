© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
First Trump Set To Propose Permanent Ceasefire & Stationing Of Western Troops In Demilitarized Ukraine. Next Watch Trump's Ukraine Peace Envoy General Kellogg Claim That Bombing Russia Was A Good Idea & Will De-Escalate The War. Then Zelensky Calls For NATO To Invade Ukraine In Response To Trump's Developing Ceasefire Plan, A Desperate Zelensky Begged NATO To Give Ukraine Membership After His Western Backed Forces Completely Collapsed On The Battlefield.
Extended Report;
https://www.realnewschannel.com/trump-set-to-propose-ceasefire-western-troops-in-demilitarized-ukraine/
Source Link; https://www.banned.video/
