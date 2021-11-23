America Unhinged w/ David Paxton, Randy Conway and William Federer.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
(Segment #2) – Bill Federer joined me to talk about two of his books. The Treacherous World of the 16th Century & How the Pilgrims Escaped It: The Prequel to America's Freedom &SOCIALISM - The Real History from Plato to the Present: How the Deep State Capitalizes on Crises to Consolidate Control. Website: https://americanminute.com/