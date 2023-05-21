Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Cannabis Jimmy is pleased to present Obama hiding in the Shadows and pulling the Strings . This Puppet Master is over seeing the Sniffer, the Ho and our entire corrupt government.
99 views
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published Yesterday |

Is sure looks like AG Barr was a Traitor as well.  So where is Hunter these days ?  Did you see how he and his Crime Family have excluded Hunter's daughter from their family gatherings ?  These people are Monsters.  Yes and the Fake Pres is also a Sniffer of young children.

Keywords
obamatreasontraitor

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket