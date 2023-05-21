Cannabis Jimmy is pleased to present Obama hiding in the Shadows and pulling the Strings . This Puppet Master is over seeing the Sniffer, the Ho and our entire corrupt government.

Is sure looks like AG Barr was a Traitor as well. So where is Hunter these days ? Did you see how he and his Crime Family have excluded Hunter's daughter from their family gatherings ? These people are Monsters. Yes and the Fake Pres is also a Sniffer of young children.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.