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"COUNTERFEITS- (NEPHILIM PRETENDING AS ANGELS OF LIGHT)
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683 views • February 17, 2022
#PROPHECY #SUPERNATURAL #ENDTIMES
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: The strange changes of sky phenomena will not only bring difficulties of weather disasters, they signal the coming of the fallen ones. In the last days unclean demonic beings will assume the most amazing, wondrous shapes in order to deceive man. These creatures will take stunning forms that will completely dazzle people but the entire work of it is DECEPTION LEADING TO DESTRUCTION. Let the wise take heed. "The devil will come down to you, so take heed to yourselves." (Rev 12:12). These are the true revelations of the Lord, so take heed and build up your faith in the word of God. Amen.
HOW TO BECOME A CHRISTIAN: https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/10/ufos-aliens-counterfeits-april-15-2018/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
ALIENS ARRIVING: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/03/desolations-pt-5-the-sign-of-the-end-july-3-2019/
ALIENS MINGLING WITH PEOPLE:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/25/2201/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
There are many things the Lord is warning of, things I've already covered that don't need to be restated. People must remember what God has said AND STAND FAST IN IT NO MATTER WHAT PRESSURE COMES. (1) STOP TAKING THINGS THAT HARM THE BODY (vaccines). There's no "rest period" about this- nothing has changed. People are dying daily from complications yet the vaccines lines are as long as ever, why? After 2 years of so many people having dreams from God, of hearing God's messengers warning constantly against it, why does it continue? God said STOP TAKING THESE SH0TS, under NO circumstances is anyone to give them to children, especially small children. He said plainly: "Celestial, the killing fields will be again." Google killing fields and you will know what He means. Check the Medical playlist on this channel, also visit the-masters-voice.com & read more on this topic. (2) Read the Russia & China prophecies if you haven't yet. (3) Supernatural beings will come to this earth to STAY; they're not visiting. They will STAY pretending to be our helpers until they're ready to take revenge on humanity for the punishments they suffered for their sin. Part of their act will be appearing as "light beings" in the last days- bright shining beings that rapidly draw a crowd, captivate people and possess a heavenly 'wow' factor. People love light, "shiny-ness", anything that comes from above our heads we think it must be God. It is not always God. TEST THE SPIRITS TO SEE IF THEY BE OF GOD. Without discernment it will be a scary and risky transition for those who think eyes and ears can rightly divide between darkness and light, but the people who know their God will be strong and do mighty deeds in Him. God bless the church of Jesus Christ, amen.
It is absolutely unnerving to see how many people are waiting for the revelation of angels and aliens to this world. Even light research will show this, literally hundreds of thousands, millions of people following feeds of fallen angels, angels, 'light beings', spirit workers, and aliens. Their hearts are wide open for this deception and satan knows it. With such a global audience, what won't the evil one do? Let God open the eyes of His people, and those who are being saved. Amen.
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: The strange changes of sky phenomena will not only bring difficulties of weather disasters, they signal the coming of the fallen ones. In the last days unclean demonic beings will assume the most amazing, wondrous shapes in order to deceive man. These creatures will take stunning forms that will completely dazzle people but the entire work of it is DECEPTION LEADING TO DESTRUCTION. Let the wise take heed. "The devil will come down to you, so take heed to yourselves." (Rev 12:12). These are the true revelations of the Lord, so take heed and build up your faith in the word of God. Amen.
HOW TO BECOME A CHRISTIAN: https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/10/ufos-aliens-counterfeits-april-15-2018/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
ALIENS ARRIVING: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/03/desolations-pt-5-the-sign-of-the-end-july-3-2019/
ALIENS MINGLING WITH PEOPLE:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/25/2201/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
There are many things the Lord is warning of, things I've already covered that don't need to be restated. People must remember what God has said AND STAND FAST IN IT NO MATTER WHAT PRESSURE COMES. (1) STOP TAKING THINGS THAT HARM THE BODY (vaccines). There's no "rest period" about this- nothing has changed. People are dying daily from complications yet the vaccines lines are as long as ever, why? After 2 years of so many people having dreams from God, of hearing God's messengers warning constantly against it, why does it continue? God said STOP TAKING THESE SH0TS, under NO circumstances is anyone to give them to children, especially small children. He said plainly: "Celestial, the killing fields will be again." Google killing fields and you will know what He means. Check the Medical playlist on this channel, also visit the-masters-voice.com & read more on this topic. (2) Read the Russia & China prophecies if you haven't yet. (3) Supernatural beings will come to this earth to STAY; they're not visiting. They will STAY pretending to be our helpers until they're ready to take revenge on humanity for the punishments they suffered for their sin. Part of their act will be appearing as "light beings" in the last days- bright shining beings that rapidly draw a crowd, captivate people and possess a heavenly 'wow' factor. People love light, "shiny-ness", anything that comes from above our heads we think it must be God. It is not always God. TEST THE SPIRITS TO SEE IF THEY BE OF GOD. Without discernment it will be a scary and risky transition for those who think eyes and ears can rightly divide between darkness and light, but the people who know their God will be strong and do mighty deeds in Him. God bless the church of Jesus Christ, amen.
It is absolutely unnerving to see how many people are waiting for the revelation of angels and aliens to this world. Even light research will show this, literally hundreds of thousands, millions of people following feeds of fallen angels, angels, 'light beings', spirit workers, and aliens. Their hearts are wide open for this deception and satan knows it. With such a global audience, what won't the evil one do? Let God open the eyes of His people, and those who are being saved. Amen.
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