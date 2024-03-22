Create New Account
Dealing With Emotions and Law of Attraction, What Is Soul? Soul – the Real You, Intellect vs Emotions, Physical Ailments – Reflection of the Soul
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published Yesterday

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/MnKR0-nDU3Q

20080830 The Human Soul - The Power Of Your Soul P2


Cut:

55m26s - 1h01m57s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*************




“IF YOU DEAL WITH THE EMOTION, EVERYTHING WILL CHANGE INSTANTLY AROUND YOU. YOUR SOUL IS THE TRUE THING THAT IS GUIDING YOUR LIFE. YOUR SOUL IS YOU, THE REAL YOU.”

@ 55m27s


“EVERY PHYSICAL AILMENT YOU HAVE IS A TOTAL REFLECTION OF SOUL CONDITION, THINGS THAT YOU HOLDING ON TO AND EACH SOUL CONDITION EMOTION AFFECTS A CERTAIN PART OF YOUR BODY.”

@ 58m31s


“EVERYTIME YOU DENY THE REAL YOU, YOU ARE NOT LOVING THE REAL YOU.”

@ 1h00m56s


“TO LOVE YOU REALLY, LOVE YOUR EMOTIONS. LOVE THE FEELINGS THAT ARE IN YOU. ALL OF THEM. PAINFUL, PLEASURABLE, DON’T SELECT THEM. FEEL THEM. EXPRESS THEM. IT’S ONLY THE UNRELEASED EMOTIONS INSIDE OF YOU THAT WILL COME UP.”

@ 1h01m22s


Keywords
spiritualitysimplerelationship with goddivine love pathsoul conditionsoul healingreincarnated jesusgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godintellect vs emotionsfree will and choicesoul awakeningi want to know everythingemotions and law of attractionwhat is soulsoul the real yousoul condition and physical ailmentschild the reflection of parentphysical ailments and soulset your intention to feel

