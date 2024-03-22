Dealing With Emotions and Law of Attraction, What Is Soul? Soul – the Real You, Intellect vs Emotions, Physical Ailments – Reflection of the Soul

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/MnKR0-nDU3Q

20080830 The Human Soul - The Power Of Your Soul P2





Cut:

55m26s - 1h01m57s





Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

"IF YOU DEAL WITH THE EMOTION, EVERYTHING WILL CHANGE INSTANTLY AROUND YOU. YOUR SOUL IS THE TRUE THING THAT IS GUIDING YOUR LIFE. YOUR SOUL IS YOU, THE REAL YOU."
@ 55m27s

@ 55m27s





"EVERY PHYSICAL AILMENT YOU HAVE IS A TOTAL REFLECTION OF SOUL CONDITION, THINGS THAT YOU HOLDING ON TO AND EACH SOUL CONDITION EMOTION AFFECTS A CERTAIN PART OF YOUR BODY."
@ 58m31s

@ 58m31s





"EVERYTIME YOU DENY THE REAL YOU, YOU ARE NOT LOVING THE REAL YOU."
@ 1h00m56s

@ 1h00m56s





"TO LOVE YOU REALLY, LOVE YOUR EMOTIONS. LOVE THE FEELINGS THAT ARE IN YOU. ALL OF THEM. PAINFUL, PLEASURABLE, DON'T SELECT THEM. FEEL THEM. EXPRESS THEM. IT'S ONLY THE UNRELEASED EMOTIONS INSIDE OF YOU THAT WILL COME UP."
@ 1h01m22s

@ 1h01m22s



