4 Ground Turkey Recipes For Weight Loss

Making a satisfying, protein-packed meal that's also good for you can be a challenge. Swapping out red meat for ground turkey is an easy (and heart-healthy) diet fix. Today i have plenty of healthy ground turkey recipes for weight loss that are full of mouthwatering flavor, but will still help you stick to your diet goals.



Got some lean ground turkey in your fridge? Check out these easy ground turkey recipes to help you add more of this lean protein to your diet.





I hope you like all these ground turkey recipes ♡



1 Ground turkey and zuchini skillet 270 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



1/2 cup zucchini sliced

1 tsp olive oil

4 oz ground turkey

1 garlic clove minced

1/2 cup diced tomatoes

1/2 cup yellow bel pepper

1/4 tsp chili powder

1/8 tsp ground cumin

1/8 tsp salt

1/8 tsp black pepper

1/8 tsp onion powder



Preparation



Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add olive oil, garlic, yellow bell pepper then add the ground turkey. Cook, breaking up the turkey with a wooden spoon, until cooked through.



Add the zucchini, tomatoes, and remaining spices and mix well. Cover and cook for about 10 minutes until zucchini is cooked, but still firm.



2 Ground turkey and red bean recipe 320 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



1 tsp olive oil

1/4 cup red onion

1 garlic clove, crushed

1/8 tsp chili powder

1/8 tsp ground cumin

1/8 tsp salt

1/8 tsp dried oregano

4 oz lean ground turkey

1/2 cup chopped tomatoes

1/4 cup canned red beans, rinsed and drained

1 tsp lemon juice

Ground black pepper



Preparation



Heat olive oil in a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and onion and saute 2 minutes. add the ground turkey. Cook, breaking up the turkey with a wooden spoon, until cooked through.



Add tomatoes, and cover for 5 minutes. Add the beans and remaining spices and lemon juice and mix well. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until thick, about 5 minutes.



Garnish with cilantro before serving.



3 Ground turkey with green beans recipe 270 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



4 oz lean ground turkey

1 tsp olive oil

2 oz green beans, trimmed & cut into 1-inch pieces, boiled

1/2 cup yellow bell pepper, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tsp minced fresh ginger

2 oz chopped spinach

Salt and ground fresh black pepper

A pinch of crushed red pepper



Preparation



Heat olive oil in a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and yellow bell pepper and saute 2 minutes. add the ground turkey. Cook, breaking up the turkey with a wooden spoon, until cooked through.



Add spinach and cover until spinach wilts, 3 minutes. Add green beans and remaining spices and mix well. Cover and simmer on low heat for another 3 minutes.

Serve.





4 turkey lettuce wraps 120 calories (2 serving)



Ingredients



1 Tsp olive oil

4 oz lean ground turkey

1 garlic clove

1/8 tsp chili powder

1/8 tsp ground cumin

1/8 tsp paprika

1 tbsp tomato sauce

2 Iceberg or Romain lettuce leaves

2 tbsp diced tomatoes

2 tbsp diced red onion

1 tsp chopped parsley

Salt and freshly ground black pepper



Preparation



Heat olive oil in a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and add the ground turkey. Cook, breaking up the turkey with a wooden spoon, until cooked through. Add tomato sauce chili powder, cumin, paprika, salt and black pepper. Reduce to a simmer and cook about 5 minutes until sauce has reduced. Serve mixture over lettuce leaves, top with tomatoes, and red onion and parsley and serve.



enjoy!







I hope you like them ♡