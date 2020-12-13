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COVID-19 VACCINE WARNING - Doctors Speak Out
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14813 views • December 13, 2020
Numerous Physicians, Virologists and Scientists plead with the public to resist Covid-19 vaccines that have been rushed to market without adequate safety testing. You will discover that the CDC's own documents confirm the virus does not exist except as a computer model. And the PCR test has been used as terrorism to force the public into obedience. - https://bit.ly/3hYFhJm
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