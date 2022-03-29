© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PA Governor Candidate, Shreds Pro Life Regulations in Under 2 Minutes!
Follow
0
Share
Report
62 views • March 29, 2022
Dr. Nche Zama is a heart surgeon running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022. In this video he states the truth, that it is inconsistent to claim life begins at conception and yet be aiming at lesser measures like heartbeat bills. Listen as he delivers this brief but powerful statement with boldness.
Dr. Zama: zamaforpa.com
Check out our website: abolishabortionpa.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AbolishAbortionPA
Gab: https://gab.com/AbolishAbortionPA
Dr. Zama: zamaforpa.com
Check out our website: abolishabortionpa.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AbolishAbortionPA
Gab: https://gab.com/AbolishAbortionPA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.