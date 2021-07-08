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International bestselling author and retired medical doctor, Dr Vernon Coleman, explains why medical screenings and health check-ups benefit doctors more than patients.
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org
Coleman's 4th Law of Medicine: Why Medical Screenings and Health Check-ups Do More Harm Than Good