Christian Violence 2024

Violence as a Christian concept with biblical examples and theoretical application in 2024. Who are more evil, prison guards or surgeons?
- The Bible as a book of violence with examples.
- Jesus Christ not a pacifist.
- Church terrified of speaking about violence which is a huge component of the American government.
- Hell is not a peaceful concept.
- Do the practitioners of "gender reassignment" deserve their own Nuremberg trials?
- The silence of the Church, which is terrified of speaking about these things.
Fritz Berggren, PHD
www.bloodandfaith.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.