Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This IS the true mindset of Zionists and their psychopathy 🤮
channel image
The Prisoner
8900 Subscribers
Shop now
328 views
Published 16 hours ago

“We are looking for babies but there is no babies left, I killed a girl that was 12, but we’re looking for babies”

A circulating video shows an Israeli soldier bragging about killing Palestinian babies and children.

Source @Quds News Network via Harry Vox

Keywords
baby killerssynagogue of satanidfevichild killers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket