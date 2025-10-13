BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ROSEANNE UNLEASHED: Bolder Than Ever, We Get An Exclusive Peak At Her New Show | Roseanne Barr | Ep 39 | Going Rogue with Lara Logan
The legendary comedic icon, Roseanne Barr, joins Lara for the very first time to share in a raw, fearless, and funny conversation about her life, her new show, growing up Jewish in Utah, and what it means to speak truth in a world gone mad. We also tackle some of the most pressing and controversial issues in global politics and religion. From conspiracy theories about Jewish control over world events to the complex dynamics of Islamic extremism. This conversation also touches on the systemic issues surrounding child protection and human trafficking.




From fame and faith to freedom and cancel culture, Roseanne brings her signature fire and honesty to every topic.




Going Rogue with Lara Logan is now available AD-FREE on Substack for our Paid Subscribers: https://laralogan.substack.com/subscribe




(0:00:00) - The Power and Consequences of Words


(0:14:34) - Navigating Work and Creativity at 72


(0:23:13) - War of the Soul


(0:30:27) - Islam's Deception and Global Threat


(0:37:04) - Uncovering Deception in Global Politics


(0:49:11) - Global Religion and Power


(1:02:42) - Exposing Child Abuse and Corruption


(1:11:19) - Underground Warfare and Human Trafficking


(1:26:13) - Global Politics and Deception


(1:31:01) - Strategic Political Actions and Personal Growth


(1:45:10) - Going Rogue




Join our email list and support us if you can, at https://laralogan.com/




Subscribe to Lara on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LaraLoganOfficial


Follow Lara Logan on X: https://x.com/laralogan


Rosanne on X: https://x.com/therealroseanne




All music licensed via Artlist.io




Roseanne Barr, Comedy, Judaism, preppers, global politics, Jewish control, Islamic extremism, underground warfare, Antifa, human trafficking, podcast, Lara Logan

roseanne barrlara logangoing rogue
