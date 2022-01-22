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Satanic Disney, minion and Pokémon characters were there to greet children as they were brought in by lost parents to be injected with an experimental COVID-19 jab in Prague
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15 views • January 22, 2022
Satanic Disney, minion and Pokémon characters were there to greet children as they were brought in by lost parents to be injected with an experimental COVID-19 jab in Prague, this is horrific! Reminds me of a true living horror movie. Please keep your children safe & away from these experimental jabs. 🎥 🍿
Think while it’s legal. 🧠 👈🏾
Think while it’s legal. 🧠 👈🏾
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