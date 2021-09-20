© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"virus" has never been isolated
Follow
0
Share
Report
201 views • September 20, 2021
Science is the gatekeeper of all things science including DNA, Cancer, Viruses, Nano tech, A.I., Nuclear, Space.... Etc.
It's a religion with its own belief system nothing more
1 Timothy 6:20 KJV — O Timothy, keep that which is committed to thy trust, avoiding profane and vain babblings, and oppositions of science falsely so called
It's a religion with its own belief system nothing more
1 Timothy 6:20 KJV — O Timothy, keep that which is committed to thy trust, avoiding profane and vain babblings, and oppositions of science falsely so called
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.