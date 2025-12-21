BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Harder You Work, the LUCKIER You Get! Success Leaves Clues
28 views • 2 days ago

Short video going over my very FIRST sale for a provider of world-class electromagnetic fields (EMFs) meters, shielding, grounding, & other products sold by:

tinyurl.com/BestEMFmeters (this is my shortened safelivingtechnologies.com?aff=205 affiliate ink. You can also get a discount by applying either code:

EMFforDummies (NOT case sensitive)

OR

howtodieofnothing


To have REAL health insurance & learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

tinyurl.com/BetterThanGoFundMe

tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma


💰💰💰 To re-condition your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, watch https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 or https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101& visit any of the below: https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNOW

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom


💲💵 👑 For a 3-step SYSTEM to be totally debt-free, "own your life," & live 100% off PA$$IVE/residual income FROM HOME, watch the following 3 videos:

1. https://tinyurl.com/BuildPipelines

2. https://tinyurl.com/TheBizOfThe21stCenturyVideo

3. https://tinyurl.com/OwnYourLifeVideo


🔑⏰ For a few part-time, home-based, PANDEMIC- & RECESSION-PROOF business opportunities that have LEVERAGE built-in b/c of their highly SCALABLE business models, see below: Help others relieve physical pain, relax & de-stress, sleep better, sweat, boost their immune system, & more as described at: tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat OR tinyurl.com/WhyRichway, Bio-mats.com/danny, & Biomats.com/danny-tseng. To learn more, contact Richway’s #1 Distributor in AL, Ron Guerra: [email protected]; m: 303.915.7707


If you’d love to get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Professionals, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, and/or many of Richway’s other products at a time, contact Richway’s co-founder & co-owner, Calvin Kim in Hawaii:

cell: 1+808.382.8816

[email protected]

& tell him that Danny Tseng referred you


DI$RUPT the cleaning industry while helping The HypoChlorous Co. achieve its Mission of ridding the world of toxic cleaning chemicals w/ safe (no masks or gloves required), NON-toxic, natural (made w/ just water, salt, vinegar, & electricity), & hygienic disinfectants & sanitizers that are certified USDA Organic &/or EPA-registered by: TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing. View COVID-19 test results, their pool flier, & more at: Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer . To learn about their FREE affiliate program to earn a generous 25% personal commissions AND override commissions 3 levels down, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry

tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo

tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome

To save $ on pool & spa chlorine (AND your health), leave a VM with your full name, email address, phone #(s), shipping address, & the approx. # of gallons of your pool &/or spa/jacuzzi and whether you have an in-ground or above ground pool &/or spa at: 786.441.2727, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975, or cell: 305.297.9360 for a FREE quote for your HypoChlorous Co. in-line hypochlorous acid pool generator & the correct # of pounds of their pool/spa powder or liquid additive.


If you're over 18 & have legal authorization to work in the USA, leave me a VM at any of the below voice-only #s w/ your full name, email address, whether or not you can easily afford ~$100 to ~$300, right now, for your own mix of products to show others, your desired 10% off affiliate referral code (less than ~15 characters & this will become your "TryHypo.com/* referral link), & your full shipping address:

786.441.2727

toll-free: 1+800.250.8975

cell: 305.297.9360

If no timely response, reach out to my HypoChlorous Co. affiliate sponsor in Utah, Laurie Gagan:

[email protected] OR [email protected]

m: 219.789.7180


Help others reduce their risk of all types of cancer & risk for all-cause mortality by more efficiently & effectively boosting their Vitamin D3 levels (than even the sun!) w/ the world’s FIRST 95% ultraviolet B Vitamin D Light Therapy System by: luma-nova.myshopify.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v

To share, use: tinyurl.com/LumaNovaVitaminDLamp

& fill-out: https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v OR tinyurl.com/JoinLumaNova


Change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only OneHouseOffTheGrid.com "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help others say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$. Learn more at any of the following:

tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry


To schedule a FREE off-grid consultation, fill-out: tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation


$$$ To apply to become one of 1HOG’s founding Consultants for a special PRE-launch registration fee of just $99, fill-out:

tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid

off gridresidual incomepassive incomeentrepreneurshiprobert kiyosakidr jack kruserich dad poor dadbest mlm companybest network marketing companybest home based businesscash flow quadrantbest franchise
