Victim of Censorship or dangerous Global Strategist?
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO of Meta, is currently portraying himself as a victim of the cruel censorship campaign during Covid-19. Can his innocent-looking face be lying? After all, with Meta, Zuckerberg is a strategic partner of the WEF, has earned billions from the coronavirus crisis and is working on a very dangerous future for us all. In this program, Kla.TV looks behind the facade and reveals some of Zuckerberg's significant entanglements.

