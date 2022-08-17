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ContraLand - A Shocking Documentary About Child Sex Trafficking In America
LoneGunman
LoneGunman
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73 views • August 17, 2022

Mission Statement:

V4CR was founded in April of 2017. V4CR is dedicated to raising awareness about the epidemic of child sex trafficking right here in the United States, exposing this fastest growing criminal enterprise and putting predators behind bars.

The mission of V4CR is three-fold:

• Nationwide alert: Provide nationwide attention to the prevalence of child sex trafficking that is rampant in all 50 states. We do this through traditional media, social media and our Nationwide Volunteer program.

• Arrest child predators: An investigative team uses their military and law enforcement experience to run operations in conjunction with local police and district attorneys to arrest predators that prey on children and see the cases through to conviction.

• Protect our children: The V4CR Nationwide Volunteer program provides educational outreach programs to arm citizens with the necessary tools to protect their children and maintain safe communities.


V4CR was founded by Veteran Navy SEAL DEVGRU Sniper, Craig “Sawman” Sawyer, in April of 2017.

​Craig grew up near Houston, TX and got his tactical start in the U.S. Marine Corps. He quickly transitioned to the U.S. Navy to pursue high-level Special Operations as a U.S. Navy SEAL. As an Operator on the Naval Special Warfare Development Group (DEVGRU), Craig gained critical combat experience that is now being utilized to protect those who cannot protect themselves. Because of his experience as a federal criminal investigator, Craig is uniquely qualified to run joint sting operations with law enforcement agencies and allied NGOs.Sawman is now dedicating his life to raising awareness about the epidemic of child sex trafficking, rescuing victims, and putting predators behind bars. V4CR is comprised of military professionals, former/current law enforcement, civilians and those who are willing to do whatever it takes to end child trafficking in America now.

Keywords
child sex traffickingdecay of standards and moralsglimpse of evil
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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