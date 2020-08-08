© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Same gangs same thugs, just a power struggle between the worst evil of the world
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • August 08, 2020
Communist against communist is a win for democracy. You are a brave woman. CCP will be coming after you, so please be vigilant and be safe
I think we should bypass dealing with the CCP as a means of communicating with the Chinese people I believe the true and legal government of China is Taiwan.
I think we should bypass dealing with the CCP as a means of communicating with the Chinese people I believe the true and legal government of China is Taiwan.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.