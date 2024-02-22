Create New Account
Heat pumps use more energy and produce more CO2 than conventional heaters during winter time
Perfect Society
USE GOOGLE TRANSLATE TO TRANSLATE DUTCH ARTICLES

Warmtepompen gebruiken 's winters meer energie en produceren meer C O 2 dan conventionele verwarmingstoestellen

Warmtepomp - Wikipedia

https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Warmtepomp?useskin=vector#Voor-_en_nadelen

Twelve billionaires’ climate emissions outpollute 2.1m homes, analysis finds | Greenhouse gas emissions | The Guardian

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/nov/20/twelve-billionaires-climate-emissions-jeff-bezos-bill-gates-elon-musk-carbon-divide

Carbon footprint: dit betekent het nu echt

https://www.elle.com/nl/eten/food-news/a26762471/carbon-footprint/

Soros betaalde Gore voor ’t ‘opwarmingsverhaal’..!! – WantToKnow.nl

https://www.wanttoknow.nl/nieuws/soros-betaalde-gore-voor-t-opwarmingsverhaal/

Atmospheric CO2 Concentrations At 400 PPM Are Still Dangerously Low For Life On Earth

https://notrickszone.com/2013/05/17/atmospheric-co2-concentrations-at-400-ppm-are-still-dangerously-low-for-life-on-earth/

Climategate Klimaat – Onthullend over natuur milieu wetenschap energie en economie

https://www.climategate.nl/

NPO: Warmtepomp peperduur en lawaaiig – woningeigenaren maken zich zorgen – Climategate Klimaat

https://www.climategate.nl/2024/02/npo-warmtepomp-peperduur-en-lawaaiig-woningeigenaren-maken-zich-zorgen/

Keywords
newstreasonenergycarbongenocidenwonew world orderclimateco2scamclimategateglobal warming hoaxmass murderdutchdavosworld economic forumsolar panelsmeasurespriceswefdisadvantagesheat pumprob jettennitrogen farmersd66 pvv fvd politics youtube

