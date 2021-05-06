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Hopi -Messages from the Ancients, Pure Wisdom From the Earth
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
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29 views • May 06, 2021
Hopi -Messages from the Ancients

The Hopi people have inherited the wisdom of the Earth since ancient times. Hopi means “people of peace”. From the words of Hopi elder Vernon Masayesva, we will consider the current crisis of the Earth and the future of the Earth. (Hopi: a Native American tribe who primarily live on the Hopi Reservation in northeastern Arizona, USA)
Tetsu Shiratori’s short films are created by donations from people who resonate with the vision of the Earth Revival Project. Thank you for your cooperation.

"Hopi, Messages From The Ancients" by Tetsu Shiratori

Earth Revival Project.
https://ameblo.jp/officetetsushiratori/entry-12621730739.html

Ancient Hopi Wisdom Drums in on Climate Change Global Warming
https://www.brighteon.com/bb9f3803-fc29-4b9e-946a-8841f0461945
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wisdomarizonawaterancienthopi
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