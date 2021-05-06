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Hopi -Messages from the Ancients, Pure Wisdom From the Earth
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29 views • May 06, 2021
Hopi -Messages from the Ancients
The Hopi people have inherited the wisdom of the Earth since ancient times. Hopi means “people of peace”. From the words of Hopi elder Vernon Masayesva, we will consider the current crisis of the Earth and the future of the Earth. (Hopi: a Native American tribe who primarily live on the Hopi Reservation in northeastern Arizona, USA)
Tetsu Shiratori’s short films are created by donations from people who resonate with the vision of the Earth Revival Project. Thank you for your cooperation.
"Hopi, Messages From The Ancients" by Tetsu Shiratori
Earth Revival Project.
https://ameblo.jp/officetetsushiratori/entry-12621730739.html
Ancient Hopi Wisdom Drums in on Climate Change Global Warming
https://www.brighteon.com/bb9f3803-fc29-4b9e-946a-8841f0461945
The Hopi people have inherited the wisdom of the Earth since ancient times. Hopi means “people of peace”. From the words of Hopi elder Vernon Masayesva, we will consider the current crisis of the Earth and the future of the Earth. (Hopi: a Native American tribe who primarily live on the Hopi Reservation in northeastern Arizona, USA)
Tetsu Shiratori’s short films are created by donations from people who resonate with the vision of the Earth Revival Project. Thank you for your cooperation.
"Hopi, Messages From The Ancients" by Tetsu Shiratori
Earth Revival Project.
https://ameblo.jp/officetetsushiratori/entry-12621730739.html
Ancient Hopi Wisdom Drums in on Climate Change Global Warming
https://www.brighteon.com/bb9f3803-fc29-4b9e-946a-8841f0461945
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