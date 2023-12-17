EVIDENCE OF THE HOLY SPIRIT #4
Revelation 21:8; 1 Corinthians 6:9; Galatians 5:19; Ephesians 5:5; 2 Timothy 3:1-5; 1 Peter 3:1-5; 2 Peter 2:1-3; 1 Corinthians 6:9-11
GOD’s Sabbath: 20231216
(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)Revelation 21:8
8 But the fearful, and unbelieving, and
the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers or sexually immoral, and
sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake
which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death. Amen!
9 Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind. Amen! (1 Corinthians 6:9)
19 Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these; Adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, Amen! (Galatians 5:19)
5 For this ye know, that no whoremonger, nor unclean person, nor covetous man, who is an idolater, hath any inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and of God. Amen! (Ephesians 5:5)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.