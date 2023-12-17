EVIDENCE OF THE HOLY SPIRIT #4

Revelation 21:8; 1 Corinthians 6:9; Galatians 5:19; Ephesians 5:5; 2 Timothy 3:1-5; 1 Peter 3:1-5; 2 Peter 2:1-3; 1 Corinthians 6:9-11

GOD’s Sabbath: 20231216

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Revelation 21:8

8 But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers or sexually immoral, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death. Amen!





9 Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind. Amen! (1 Corinthians 6:9)

19 Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these; Adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, Amen! (Galatians 5:19)

5 For this ye know, that no whoremonger, nor unclean person, nor covetous man, who is an idolater, hath any inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and of God. Amen! (Ephesians 5:5)