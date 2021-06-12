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American Civil War 2.0: Parallels Between Ukraine and America
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933 views • June 12, 2021
▶️ America is heading straight towards a new civil war in the 2020s. The alarming parallels (not that alarming, however, if anyone has followed the New World Order events in Ukraine in 2014 and how the civil war was engineered there and how it is being engineered here in the States ) between what happened in Ukraine and what is happening now in America is further evidenced by the complete polarization of the Two Party System, where no one can successfully find common ground in being an American who wants more freedom and less government intrusion, as it seems like both parties, Republican and Democrat, desire MORE government intervention to prevent either side from "winning." The crux of the issue, nonetheless, lies in the fact that the "Two Party System" even exists! We have FAILED George Washington and have become the Two-Headed Monster that he had warned about 200 Years Ago.
▶️ Both sides need to understand that they are being manipulated by the Illum1n@ti New World Order Banking Cartel, as spearheaded by Globalist Kingpin Ge0rge S0r0s, to plunge ourselves into a Second Civil War from which we will not come out as successful (relatively speaking), as before, and this time, the Illum1n@ti WILL accomplish its long-term strategic goal of using the United Nations to invade America in order to "restore order." If we can understand what happened in Ukraine in 2014, we can CANCEL out the same machinery that is currently operating in the United States in the 2020s!
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▶️ Both sides need to understand that they are being manipulated by the Illum1n@ti New World Order Banking Cartel, as spearheaded by Globalist Kingpin Ge0rge S0r0s, to plunge ourselves into a Second Civil War from which we will not come out as successful (relatively speaking), as before, and this time, the Illum1n@ti WILL accomplish its long-term strategic goal of using the United Nations to invade America in order to "restore order." If we can understand what happened in Ukraine in 2014, we can CANCEL out the same machinery that is currently operating in the United States in the 2020s!
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SUPPORT THIS SHOW:
🔴 PAYPAL: paypal.me/libertyordeathshow
🔴 VENMO: venmo.com/libertyordeathshow
🔴 PATREON: www.patreon.com/libertyordeathshow
🔴 ANCHOR.FM: anchor.fm/liberty-or-death-show/support
SOCIAL MEDIA:
▶️ iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/966-liberty-or-death-show-70981674/
▶️ Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/liberty-or-death-show/
▶️ Youtube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCVPtrjt2P_jB1Cu7SgTwzEA
▶️ Brighteon: www.brighteon.com/channels/libertyordeathshow
▶️ Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/liberty-or-death-show/id1526361778?at=1l3vwYf
▶️ Google Podcast: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8yZWYwMDVmNC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==
▶️ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1OER0bthwfUzuCmqIn11kM
▶️ Spreaker: www.spreaker.com/show/liberty-or-death-show
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