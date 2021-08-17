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EXPOSED! What the MSM Refuses to Tell You | Our Voices Matter
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70 views • August 17, 2021
A young woman still at high school trusting gets the "shot", as does a father, and others. These a just a few of the many untold stories of adverse effects from these experimental shots.
Shockingly, our institutions have gone mad, willing it seems to harm, even kill healthy people in their drive to force everyone to have these shots, though they are unwilling to disclose the real fallout. The medical profession has entered a sociopathic phase: they are unwilling to report honestly, choosing instead to blame the victims as they choose politics over oath.
This video was made by Our Voices Matter.
Our Voices Matter on Telegram:
https://t.me/OurVoicesMatter
Shockingly, our institutions have gone mad, willing it seems to harm, even kill healthy people in their drive to force everyone to have these shots, though they are unwilling to disclose the real fallout. The medical profession has entered a sociopathic phase: they are unwilling to report honestly, choosing instead to blame the victims as they choose politics over oath.
This video was made by Our Voices Matter.
Our Voices Matter on Telegram:
https://t.me/OurVoicesMatter
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