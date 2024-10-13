Yes Virginia, er Carolina, Man Can Alter the Weather

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Weather Modification is real. Call it Geo-engineering, weather manipulation or whatever-the US government has been playing God and has altered the weather. It is very possible that Hurricane Helene was manipulated and directed at the political enemies of the Deep State, and it is just very naive of some politicians and news whores to say otherwise.