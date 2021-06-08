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Is homosexuality a sin? What does the bible say?
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52 views • June 08, 2021
What causes homosexuality?
What does the bible, God's Word say about it?
Is there a gay gene?
and much more here...
You may also like to watch the video on the day I met Jesus and was translated...link below
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/4b098e19-e549-40fa-821b-384552408f41
Bible Scriptures on homosexuality used:
Genesis 2:24
Matthew 19:5
Ephesians 5:31
Mark 7:21
Leviticus 18:22
Leviticus 20:13
Romans 1:24-32
1 Corinthians 6:9-10
1 Timothy 1:10
Genesis 19:1-11
Mark 1:15
Psalm 67:2
Isaiah 45:22
John 14:6
Mark 1:15
What does the bible, God's Word say about it?
Is there a gay gene?
and much more here...
You may also like to watch the video on the day I met Jesus and was translated...link below
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/4b098e19-e549-40fa-821b-384552408f41
Bible Scriptures on homosexuality used:
Genesis 2:24
Matthew 19:5
Ephesians 5:31
Mark 7:21
Leviticus 18:22
Leviticus 20:13
Romans 1:24-32
1 Corinthians 6:9-10
1 Timothy 1:10
Genesis 19:1-11
Mark 1:15
Psalm 67:2
Isaiah 45:22
John 14:6
Mark 1:15
Keywords
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