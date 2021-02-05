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Institute Believes CDC Violated Federal Law Concerning COVID Stats & Methods
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81 views • February 05, 2021
The Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge produced a damning report of the Center for Disease Control's handling of the COVID crisis. In this report, not only do they reveal CDC abandon a 17 year trusted means of identifying sickness, but used a totally untrusted means and appears to have violated federal law.
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