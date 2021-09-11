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Russian News Exposes That The White House, CIA, & FBI Are Guilty Of Murdering Americans On 9/11
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871 views • September 11, 2021
The terror attacks that happened on September 11th, 2001 were not carried out by a bunch of Islamic goat-herders hijacking planes. It was a False Flag attack that was carried out upon the American people by their own government.
They did this so that the New World Order could further its agenda by providing justification to launch endless wars, occupy Afghanistan, Iraq, & Syria, and perhaps most importantly, it enabled them to enact the "Patriot Act" which provided them the legal framework to weaponize the Federal Government against their true enemy, which has always been the American Patriot.
They did this so that the New World Order could further its agenda by providing justification to launch endless wars, occupy Afghanistan, Iraq, & Syria, and perhaps most importantly, it enabled them to enact the "Patriot Act" which provided them the legal framework to weaponize the Federal Government against their true enemy, which has always been the American Patriot.
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