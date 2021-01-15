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The Leopard Like Beast of Revelation 13 is Not the Papacy!
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21 views • January 15, 2021
The presentation addresses some of the serious misconceptions Seventh-day Adventists have regarding the nature of the leopard like beast of Revelation 13:1-10. A Bible response is given which properly identifies the various symbols and their meaning.
For more details please visit our website where you can download a copy of a systematic study which provides all of the proof texts and explanations.
www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org/2010/12/the-leopard-beast-of-revelation-13-who-is-it/
For more details please visit our website where you can download a copy of a systematic study which provides all of the proof texts and explanations.
www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org/2010/12/the-leopard-beast-of-revelation-13-who-is-it/
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