Real shot of a small feed pellet mill #machine #manufacturing #pelletmill #pelletproductionline

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Look! This feed pellet mill production line, shipped to South Africa, turns raw materials into high-quality feed. A vertical mixer paired with a flat die pellet mill has a simple structure, low failure rate, and is easy to maintain. No complex production line required; production can begin in a small space. With stable hourly output and uniform pellet formation, it is an ideal choice for processing feed for small and medium-sized farms and livestock farms.Worry-free and durable, helping farmers easily achieve feed self-sufficiency and reduce breeding costs! Contact us anytime if needed, and we'll customize a solution for you! We are producing pellet machine and complete lines already for 20 years. and our key machines are biomass pellet machine, wood pellet mill, wood chipper, wood crusher, wood hammer mill, rotary dryer, pellet cooler and the complete lines. The pellets diameter can be from 4 mm to 30 mm. The output is from several kilograms to several tons per hour. If any interest, feel free to connect us. Mob/WeChat/Whatsapp: +86 15053177578 Email: [email protected]