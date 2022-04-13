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Coach Dave LIVE | 4-13-2022 | VACCINE IS MADE FROM SNAKE VENOM?
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
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144 views • April 13, 2022
Links from Today's Show:

Athletes Collapsing: https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/08/athletes-833-serious-540-dead-post-injection/ 

Bryan Artis Video Referenced: https://www.brighteon.com/f803eef3-0bd2-4a7d-ae02-183877916a5d 

Verses from today:

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+18&;version=KJV

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=matthew+23%3A33&;version=KJV

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2012%3A9&;version=KJV

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+58&;version=KJV

Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.

Video Membership Site - https://coachdavelive.video

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop
Keywords
vaccinepass the saltvenom
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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