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Look Ma…No Masks!!!
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0 view • June 16, 2021
My Rants and Speculations over the recent G7 Summit and point out the contradictions from all of the leaders. Plus more info on the CAF Sexual Misconduct allegations and those whom are associated and more race baiting dogma from our "Dear" leaders.
#stopc10,#TrudeauMustGo,#CallElection
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https://www.brighteon.com/channels/crustycanuck72
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Sources:
From National Post: https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/matt-gurney-justin-trudeau-s-g7-mask-hypocrisy-is-a-symptom-of-deeper-rot-in-our-political-system/ar-AAL4NF8?ocid=msedgntp From The CBC: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/ontario-residential-schools-ford-announcement-burial-sites-1.6065934 More from the CBC: https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/conservatives-call-on-trudeau-to-fire-defence-minister-over-sexual-misconduct-crisis/ar-AAL5nY4?ocid=msedgntp From Global News: https://globalnews.ca/news/7948266/canadian-forces-mike-rouleau-golfing-vance/ * If You're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥 Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
FOLLOW:
Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca
Follow Frank P Vaughn here: https://www.frankvaughan.ca/
Follow Fred Stockman Podcast here: https://anchor.fm/fred-stockman
*NEW MERCHANDISE* : Purchase T-Shirts, Mugs, Hats and Swimsuits!!!
https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck
Contact me:
FB: https://www.facebook.com/CrustyCanuck
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/crustycanuck67/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JOHNMIRWIN3
Canund: https://video.canund.com/@CrustyCanuck6772
Gab: https://gab.com/CrustyCanuck2112
Telegram: https://t.me/CrustyCanuck
NewTube: https://newtube.app/CrustyCanuck
Email: [email protected]
Mailing Address:
Crusty Canuck Podcast
PO BOX 3537
Wainwright , Alberta, Canada
T9W 1S9
Logo by Bob MacLong
Music by KILLING JOKE ( I do not own any music or added dialogue in this podcast)
MERCHANDISE: https://www.teespring.com/stores/crusty-canuck-merchandise
Vets Assoc. Food Bank: https://veteransassociationfoodbank.ca/
THANK YOU once again to all of MY NEW SUBSCRIBERS!!!!!!! Keep Commenting, Liking, Subscribing and sharing!!
#stopc10,#TrudeauMustGo,#CallElection
Please Donate, Follow, Support and Subscribe:💥💥💥
https://crustycanuck.supercast.tech/ ✅
https://crustycanuck.ca/about/#Donations
https://patron.podbean.com/crustycanuck
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/crustycanuck72
SHOP: https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck✅
Sources:
From National Post: https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/matt-gurney-justin-trudeau-s-g7-mask-hypocrisy-is-a-symptom-of-deeper-rot-in-our-political-system/ar-AAL4NF8?ocid=msedgntp From The CBC: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/ontario-residential-schools-ford-announcement-burial-sites-1.6065934 More from the CBC: https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/conservatives-call-on-trudeau-to-fire-defence-minister-over-sexual-misconduct-crisis/ar-AAL5nY4?ocid=msedgntp From Global News: https://globalnews.ca/news/7948266/canadian-forces-mike-rouleau-golfing-vance/ * If You're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥 Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
FOLLOW:
Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca
Follow Frank P Vaughn here: https://www.frankvaughan.ca/
Follow Fred Stockman Podcast here: https://anchor.fm/fred-stockman
*NEW MERCHANDISE* : Purchase T-Shirts, Mugs, Hats and Swimsuits!!!
https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck
Contact me:
FB: https://www.facebook.com/CrustyCanuck
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/crustycanuck67/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JOHNMIRWIN3
Canund: https://video.canund.com/@CrustyCanuck6772
Gab: https://gab.com/CrustyCanuck2112
Telegram: https://t.me/CrustyCanuck
NewTube: https://newtube.app/CrustyCanuck
Email: [email protected]
Mailing Address:
Crusty Canuck Podcast
PO BOX 3537
Wainwright , Alberta, Canada
T9W 1S9
Logo by Bob MacLong
Music by KILLING JOKE ( I do not own any music or added dialogue in this podcast)
MERCHANDISE: https://www.teespring.com/stores/crusty-canuck-merchandise
Vets Assoc. Food Bank: https://veteransassociationfoodbank.ca/
THANK YOU once again to all of MY NEW SUBSCRIBERS!!!!!!! Keep Commenting, Liking, Subscribing and sharing!!
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