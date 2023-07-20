What's Happening? So far so good? Blood work coming, and more!

Just a short update on some of the things coming up everyone, I have been busy trying to find a place to live at the moment. But I have blood work tomorrow, and see my Oncologist next week, stay tuned for the results, to see how Keto, and now carnivore has worked for me. Plus I have some interesting videos planned, including a trip to Japan, (FINALLY) after years away. I will show you some great places, sights and where to eat on a budget, including all you can eat MEAT! #CARNIVORE

Patreon- https://www.patreon.com/DC_Learning_to_live_1973 3/11 AFTERMATH: These are personal photos taken in the months after the Earth Quake and Tsunami in Japan, March 2011 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C123D9B8 https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C1295Q49 https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C15FVPVW Follow me on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/dclearningtolive/



