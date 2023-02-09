Moderna Produced 100,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses In 2019 Before The 'Plandemic' Even Started!

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Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel Admits Company Produced 100,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses In 2019 Before The 'Pandemic' Even Started!
He stated that in 2019 'We need to make a billion doses next year, there's going to be a pandemic.'
Watch them backtrack on this!!!
To learn more go to: www.drrobertyoung.com/blog