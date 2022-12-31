Sen. Hawley RIPS Mitch McConnell’s “Terrible Record:” “We Need a Change in Direction”

Sen. Josh Hawley RIPS Mitch McConnell’s “Terrible Record:” “We Need a Change in Direction”“We need a change in direction and I’m not afraid to say it — and I don’t care what the repercussions are,”said Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), lambasting Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell for his “terrible record.” Hawley specifically called out McConnell’s caving to Big Pharma on insulin, to Chuck Schumer on gun control, and to the radical left on the climate agenda in "the so-called infrastructure bill." Hawley spoke with Breitbart News's Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona.

Source: Breitbart News



