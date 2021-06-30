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Reply to Magic Preppers | Prepare To Never Own A Home | Location Is Very Important To Prepping
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322 views • June 30, 2021
This video discusses some views about magic preppers questions
"Do you think they are trying to eliminate home ownership? Are you already where you want to live? Or do you need to find a better location?"
"Do you think they are trying to eliminate home ownership? Are you already where you want to live? Or do you need to find a better location?"
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