Strengthening Our Heart - Barbara O'Neill
PatchSDA
Published 10 days ago

Heart disease is the #1 killer in developed countries. And many wonder, Can you reverse heart disease or is surgery the only answer? The good news is the heart can heal itself. Do you want to know how to reduce plaque in arteries and find heart-cleaning strategies that work? Would you like to know about herbs for heart health? In this episode, Barbara O’Neill addresses heart health and the best ways to look after our hearts. Learn about the most effective type of exercise, how arteries are damaged, and foods that clear arteries. Discover what it means to keep the heart with all diligence.

