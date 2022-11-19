Strengthening Our Heart - Barbara O'Neill

Heart disease is the #1 killer in developed countries. And many wonder,
Can you reverse heart disease or is surgery the only answer? The good
news is the heart can heal itself. Do you want to know how to reduce
plaque in arteries and find heart-cleaning strategies that work? Would
you like to know about herbs for heart health?
In this episode, Barbara O’Neill addresses heart health and the best
ways to look after our hearts. Learn about the most effective type of
exercise, how arteries are damaged, and foods that clear arteries.
Discover what it means to keep the heart with all diligence.
