The debate was a TOTAL disaster | Kari Lake was live at the Reagan Library
Kari Lake on Newsmax with Rob Schmitt

 
The debate was a TOTAL disaster. I really hope the men and the women on that stage go home tonight and do some soul-searching. We're on the verge of losing this country, and we don't have time for this sideshow. It’s time to put America First and rally around President Trump.


@KariLake

https://x.com/KariLake/status/1707238290007736650?s=20

