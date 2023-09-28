The debate was a TOTAL disaster | Kari Lake was live at the Reagan Library

Kari Lake on Newsmax with Rob Schmitt

The debate was a TOTAL disaster. I really hope the men and the women on that stage go home tonight and do some soul-searching. We're on the verge of losing this country, and we don't have time for this sideshow. It’s time to put America First and rally around President Trump.





